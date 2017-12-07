Man arrested for meth possession in Henderson County

A Garland man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Christopher Willford is charged with the first-degree felony for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and could face 99 years in prison as well as a $10,000 fine.

Willford was traveling with three other people down Highway 198 between Caney City and Payne Springs when a Henderson County narcotics investigator conducted a traffic stop for a minor moving violation, Wednesday evening.

The deputy discovered a substantial amount of suspected meth and other items commonly used to sell and distribute the drug, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Because the vehicle was used during the commission of a felony the Sheriff’s Office will request that a seizure of that vehicle be filed through the District Attorney’s Office.

A passenger in the automobile, George Cotton of Eustace, was also arrested. He had an outstanding warrant issued by the Office of the Attorney General of Texas for failure to appear in court in a child-support enforcement case.

Williford was also charged with driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction. He remains in custody with bonds totaling $14,500.00.

