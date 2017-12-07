Affidavit: Tyler man hacked woman's accounts, threatened to release photos

A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler man accused of hacking a woman’s online accounts and threatening to release intimate photos of her.

The grand jury charges Carlos Eduardo Sanchez, 30, with third-degree online impersonation and third-degree tampering with evidence. The indictment came down on Nov. 16. He is being held in the Smith County Jail on a collective bail of $750,000. He was arrested on the original charges on Oct. 9.

According to an arrest affidavit, Tyler police spoke with a woman on Sept. 6. She said she was receiving text messages from an unknown number and she was locked out of her online personal accounts. The text messages were intimate photographs of the woman and the suspect was threatening to post them on social media.

On Sept. 8, the woman came to the police station and played a recording of the suspect calling her to talk. All telephone numbers were not able to be traced, according to the affidavit. The recording started with the suspect requesting more photos of her. He said he would not post nude photos of her on social media if she would send them. She told him she would not send them, according to the affidavit.

The woman showed police messages from that day in which the suspect made statements about her personal photos and described her physical appearance. He said he had “everything” and listed iCloud photos, online conversations and photo vault access. She said she asked “who is this?” and he would not say who he was. He said nobody would see the photos if she would send the pictures, according to the affidavit.

The woman said she blocked the contact but the suspect texted her from a new number and told her that blocking the number would not work, that he could get into her accounts and that changing passwords would not work.

The suspect also sent the woman photos of herself from her iCloud account and locked her out of her Facebook account. He then sent a screenshot of her Facebook account where a post was made by her that said “Everybody stay tuned will be posting spexxxial pics today.” She said she did not make that post, according to the affidavit.

The suspect also sent a screenshot of a conversation with her, which helped tip off who he was. In the screenshot, the cellphone anticipated the next word he would type, which revealed the suspect’s Twitter account.

On Sept. 9, police contacted a friend of the victim, who is a cousin of Sanchez. She confirmed his Twitter account.

The woman was notified by Facebook and Yahoo that an unknown device was attempting to access her accounts. She saved the IP address, which police connected to a Macintosh computer and an iPhone.

On Sept. 11, police spoke to Sanchez on the phone. According to the affidavit, Sanchez denied knowing the woman and said everything was a misunderstanding. He admitted to hacking ex-girlfriends’ accounts in the past and said, “Just tell me what my charges are.”

Police then obtained a subpoena for subscriber information and IP history for Sept. 6.

On Sept. 13, police received the information, which connected to Sanchez.

On Sept. 18, police received a search warrant for Sanchez’s house. While they searched it, they asked Sanchez about his computer and he looked at his sister and said “it got stolen, remember?” and the sister seemed confused, according to the affidavit. Police asked him if he reported it stolen and he said he did not.

Police searched his phone and found that immediately after police told Sanchez about the investigation, Sanchez went to his sister’s house. The sister said when Sanchez arrived, he had his computer with him and she said he told her he needed to get rid of it.

The affidavit states it is evident Sanchez either destroyed or hid his computer.

On Sept. 19, a forensic download was completed on the phone and an intimate photo of the woman was found on the device. The Facebook screenshot was also on it, according to the affidavit.

Police received a warrant for Sanchez’s arrest on Oct. 6.

