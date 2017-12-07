Kilgore man gets 12 years prison for wreck that killed Longview teen

A Kilgore man has pleaded guilty into a drunk-driving crash which killed a Longview teenager in June of 2016.

Thomas Elliot Henkel, 34, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in Judge Alfonso Charles’ court on Thursday and accepted a 12-year prison sentence.

Henkel was involved in a wreck which killed Lauren Elrod, 16, of Longview, who was a student at Harleton High School.

According to a previous report, Henkel was traveling eastbound on Loop 281 in a gray Range Rover when he crossed over the center median and struck a gray Ford Escape traveling in the opposite direction. The impact caused the Escape to roll over and the driver, who was later identified as Elrod, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, investigators said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Henkel was arrested on the charge in June of 2016. A grand jury indicted him last December.

