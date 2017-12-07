Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High temperatures in the upper 40s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Another chilly start with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s this morning. Mostly cloudy skies today with just a few breaks in the clouds possible by afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40s again today with a light northerly breeze. As clouds clear tonight, temperatures will drop quickly. A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of East Texas as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s overnight. Make sure tender plants are brought inside or protected outside and give the pets an extra warm place to stay tonight. Mostly sunny by tomorrow afternoon with temperatures reaching near 50 degrees. A slight warming trend through the weekend, but still cool. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s Saturday and the lower 60s by Sunday afternoon. Another cold front will move through early next week and keep our temperatures near normal in the 50s and 60s.

