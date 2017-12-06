DPS trooper pulls over fleeing vehicle, is dragged as suspect flees again

On Wednesday night, Linden police were working the scene of a wreck, with the assistance of a Texas DPS trooper.



DPS Sgt. Sylvia Jennings said the trooper was assisting Linden PD by directing traffic around the scene of the wreck. A vehicle ignored the trooper’s direction to stop, and drove by him instead.



The trooper pursued in his unit, and the vehicle soon pulled over.



The trooper got out to speak to the driver, who "somehow got hold of the trooper,” Jennings said, and then started driving again.She said the trooper was dragged a very short while and is fine. He was checked out at the hospital but he was released.



A suspect is in custody. The names of the trooper and the suspect have not been released at this time.



