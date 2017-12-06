UIL announces cutoff numbers, John Tyler & Lufkin drop to Class 5A Div. I

East Texas better enjoy Saturday's Class 6A Division II state quarterfinal contest between Longview and Lufkin because the two rivals won't be squaring off in the playoffs for at least the next two years.



Ahead of district realignment in February, the UIL has released its official cutoff numbers. Based on enrollment figures gathered by the UIL, here are the biggest changes coming to the region:

Longview and Tyler Lee are staying in Class 6A, but both John Tyler and Lufkin are dropping down to Class 5A Division I.

For the first time Class 5A is now being separated by division, just like 4A through 1A. And speaking of, Whitehouse, Lindale, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Pine Tree, Marshall, and Hallsville will be 5A Division II, so it will be interesting to see what district they are assigned to in February.

Meanwhile Bullard, Brownsboro, and Center are dropping to Class 4A Division II. Diboll, Tatum, and Gladewater will move down to Class 3A Division I.

As for schools moving up, West rusk and Crockett will now be Class 3A Division I. Tenaha and Timpson who square off Thursday night will both be Class 2A Division I.



