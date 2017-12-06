Chad Morris to Arkansas is official, Jeff Traylor named SMU interim head coach

It's a done deal. Chad Morris is leaving SMU to become the new head football coach at Arkansas and will be formally introduced Thursday morning.



An Edgewood native, Morris is set to make $21 million over the next six years with the Razorbacks.



In his first season as the head man of the Mustangs in 2015, the program went just 2 and 10. This year though, the East Texan guided SMU to seven wins and the team will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2012.



Morris now has some rebuilding to do in Fayetteville as Arkansas went 4-8 in 2017. The Razorbacks never finished higher than third in the SEC West

under Bret Bielema..

Trending in the right direction, the big question is what happens at SMU? Mustangs athletic director Rick Hart has named associate head coach Jeff Traylor the interim head coach. That means the Gilmer native and three-time state championship coach with the Buckeyes will lead the Mustangs in the DXL Frisco Bowl on December 20th.

Traylor however, could take over SMU for good. The former Longhorns assistant joined forces with Morris this offseason, and it is easy to see the impact he has made in just one year with the Mustangs.



Numerous players, including Bishop Gorman product and wide receiver Judah Bell have started the hashtag "Jeff Traylor for head coach" on twitter.

Traylor released a statement to sports director Justin Woodard on Wednesday evening and it said the following:



"We have a bowl game to play in two weeks and that will be our focus. The coaching staff and I are here to lead these young men and get them ready to play a talented and well-coached Louisiana Tech team in the DXL Frisco Bowl on December 20th. Winning a bowl game was a goal coach Morris, our players, and our staff set for this season and we remain committed to reach that goal and getting our eighth win of the season."



