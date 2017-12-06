Several fire departments responding to travel trailer fire in Smith County

According to Smith County officials, several departments are headed to a fire off of Hwy 155.

The report said that a travel trailer is on fire, in the 17000 block of CR 196. It is unknown whether anyone was inside the trailer when the fire began.

Noonday, Flint and Bullard volunteer fire departments are responding to the fire.

Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.



