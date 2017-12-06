Armed robber stole cash from Smith County store, still on the loose

Armed robber stole cash from Smith County store, still on the lo - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By Brionna Rivers, Multimedia Journalist
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says an armed robber is still on the loose.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office was called to the AB Country store on FM 114.

According to witnesses, a man armed with a pistol took cash from the store and left. No one was harmed.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. 

