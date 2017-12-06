Tyler residents report multiple vandalized vehicles

East Texas resident Erica Alvarado takes great pride in her 2006 Ford Mustang.

"I've had the car for about four to five years,” says Alvarado. “I always try to keep it clean and take care of it."

This past Sunday, while parked in the 1800 block of Don Street in Tyler, Alvarado’s beloved car took a hit.

"It kind of devastated me to see that someone just bashed it," says Alvarado.

Surveillance video from a neighbor's home shows a SUV pull up next to Alvarado’s car, stop briefly, and then pull off.

"The car was bashed in the hood and my front passenger mirror was busted,” says Alvarado. “I don't know why somebody would want to do that."

According to Tyler police, Alvarado’s vehicle wasn't the only one damaged that night.

Throughout Tyler, hundreds of dollars in damage was done to four vehicles including Alvarado’s however, the other residents came outside to find shattered windows on Boldt Avenue, South Glenwood Blvd, Overhill Drive and Glenbrook Drive.

On that same night seven vehicles were egged outside of homes in the Chilton area.

"Generally with the eggs, you normally see younger juveniles that will do something along those lines," says Tyler Police Officer Don Martin. “The 'eggings' were likely done by the same person.”

Since the eggs can be washed away, police say it's the broken windows that can cause the most concern.

"Usually if you have a broken window, that indicates that it's possibly an auto burglar,” says Martin. “They have broken a window to try and find something to steal.”

No stolen items were reported in these cases but Tyler Police remind residents to keep their cars locked and hide their valuables, especially during the holiday season.

Tyler police say they will be on the lookout for suspicious activity in the areas where the vandalism occurred.

