6-year-old's savage letter to Santa goes viral

A 6-year-old's savage letter to Santa Claus is going viral.

Santa Claus gets lots of letters this time of year, but one six-year old's letter telling Jolly Old Saint Nick "your life is empty" is unlike most..

A lot of kids are scared of Santa. But maybe Santa should be scared of the kid who wrote this letter to him.

We took the liberty of adding the voice.

"Santa, I'm doing this for the class. I know your notty list is empty. And your good list is empty. and your life is empty. You don't know the trouble I've had in my life. Goodbye."

Give that kid the boot...

"Ho no!" might be a bad Santa's reaction. But a good Santa understands...

"There's a lot of rejection in this job," Santa said.

NPR reporter and mother Sarah McCammon posted the letter saying, "My 6-year old Santa skeptic was told to write a letter to Santa at school. So he did..."

Mom didn't want to do an interview, so all we have is the now-gone-viral letter, which ends...

Love, I'm not telling you my name.

IF there's a hall of fame for Santa letters, this one goes in it.

"Your life is empty. You don't know the troubles I've had." Future country song writer!" tweeted one admirer.

Noted his mom: "P.S... the 'troubles' in his life? His brother. Don't call child services."

The letter is adorned with jolly wreaths on one side and skulls on the other.

Sure, Santa is used to misspellings that turn him into "Satan."

This 4-year old is now 13, and went on to win spelling bees.

But it was the bleak nihilism along with the misspellings.... "I know your notty list is emty...." that put this on the best Santa letters list.

It was compared to the movie elf.

"You sit on a throne of lies!"

As if Santa is nothing but an empty suit.

And your life is empty

I'm not telling you my name

Joy to the world!

