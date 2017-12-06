Chipotle is giving away queso, but there's a catch

Chipotle is giving away queso - but not all Tex-Mex fans are taking the news in stride.

Here's how it works - wear a cheesy sweater to a participating Chipotle location on Dec. 12, and customers get free queso with an order. The company's announcement was met with cheers and roasts alike.

"I love your burritos & chips w guacamole," Twitter user @jarasviolet said.

But it was a firm no for others.

And then there was this tweet:

Love Chipotle but If I just happened to be wearing a cheesy sweater and was offered your Queso for free, I would pass #justsayin — Jeremy (@shbzjenkins) December 6, 2017

The company has received much feedback since it first rolled out its queso. The company even acknowledged that it has made changes to recipe since launch.

"We've been tweaking the recipe since it was first released," Chipotle replied to one Twitter user.

If you're a queso lover though, don't let that daunt you. Don your sweater and read more about the promotion here.

On the bright side, there was a lot of support for Chipotle's guacamole.

