FLOTUS visits Texas, finally experiences Whataburger

FLOTUS stopped in Texas this week to throw her support behind Hurricane Harvey efforts. But before she left, she stopped by Whataburger to partake in a Texas tradition - Whataburger.

Tuesday, the Twitter accounts of both First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence announced their visit to Texas. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott joined the ladies. After, they stopped off for food.

"Looks like First Lady Melania Trump is Texas savvy," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote. "She and Karen Pence dined at Whataburger today with my wife, the First Lady of Texas. They are here for ongoing help with Hurricane Harvey."

Trump also tweeted about the visit.

Headed to #Texas tomorrow with @SecondLady to continue support those affected by #HurricaneHarvey. We are with you every step of the way! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 5, 2017

J.R. Hernandez, chief of staff for Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush snapped a few photos of the meal at Texas' favorite burger joint.

Trump's director of communications also shared the visit.

On our way out of town, @FLOTUS & @SecondLady decided to stop in to @Whataburger for some lunch! The American chain opened its 1st restaurant in Corpus Christi, TX in 1950! pic.twitter.com/Jh7iYaD0I6 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

Of course, Whataburger thanked the group for stopping by.

Hope it was a great meal! Thanks for stopping by. https://t.co/rWOLdNPv7u — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) December 6, 2017

Corpus Christi Police Department spotted them and commended their burger choice.

Some Whataburger fans applauded the choice.

Wow! That's awesome! @FLOTUS has a swagger to her ?? GREAT CHOICE! — Hey_It's_Ray (@Ray_J_23) December 6, 2017



It also inspired non-Whataburger eaters to give it a try for the first time.

I gotta check out Whataburger now! If Melania likes it, I'll probably like it too. — Moishe (@moishegee) December 6, 2017



After they fueled up, the ladies joined Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott in greeting first responders. They also visited an elementary school in Aransas Pass to visit with kids there who were affected by the massive storm, according to Stephanie Grisham, the First Lady's Director of Communications.

.@FLOTUS working w 4th graders at Charlie Marshall Elementary School in #Texas. Today's lesson: learning the difference between fact & fiction. pic.twitter.com/4C8IqIpLYG — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

