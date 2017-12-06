FLOTUS visits Texas, finally experiences Whataburger - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

FLOTUS visits Texas, finally experiences Whataburger

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Twitter)
FLOTUS stopped in Texas this week to throw her support behind Hurricane Harvey efforts. But before she left, she stopped by Whataburger to partake in a Texas tradition - Whataburger.

Tuesday, the Twitter accounts of both First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence announced their visit to Texas. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott joined the ladies. After, they stopped off for food.

"Looks like First Lady Melania Trump is Texas savvy," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote. "She and Karen Pence dined at Whataburger today with my wife, the First Lady of Texas. They are here for ongoing help with Hurricane Harvey."

Trump also tweeted about the visit.

J.R. Hernandez, chief of staff for Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush snapped a few photos of the meal at Texas' favorite burger joint. 

Trump's director of communications also shared the visit.

Of course, Whataburger thanked the group for stopping by.

Corpus Christi Police Department spotted them and commended their burger choice.

Some Whataburger fans applauded the choice.


It also inspired non-Whataburger eaters to give it a try for the first time.


After they fueled up, the ladies joined Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott in greeting first responders. They also visited an elementary school in Aransas Pass to visit with kids there who were affected by the massive storm, according to Stephanie Grisham, the First Lady's Director of Communications. 

