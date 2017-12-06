Registered gang member sentenced for shooting

A registered TYB gang member has been sentenced to prison for a 2016 shooting.

Otto Estell was sentenced Monday, Dec. 4, to 10 years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and one year State Jail in the 188th District Court, according to the Gregg County District Attorney.

As part of the plea agreement, Estell agreed to a deadly weapon finding on the Deadly Conduct requiring him to serve a minimum of one-half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

According to the D.A., on Oct. 10, 2016, Longview police responded to a "shots fired" call. Otto Estell and another individual stood in the street and shot multiple rounds at an individual in the yard who was unloading groceries and at the car and house which was occupied on Ridgecrest Drive in Longview. Fortunately, no one at the location was injured.

The resident inside the house heard the gunfire and got on the floor and waited for the firing to stop. Eyewitnesses said that the two gunmen fired shots and then continued shooting while they were walking away from the residence.

Based on descriptions and identifications provided by the witnesses, Officer Allan Whitlock located the suspects, who upon seeing the officer threw the pistols down and were able to elude the police on foot.

Officer Whitlock recovered both of the weapons used in the shooting.

A short time later, Officer Gene Duffie was dispatched to Good Shepherd Medical Center in reference to an individual with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The individual was Estell, who admitted to having been on Ridgecrest Drive. Based on other information gathered in the investigation, Detective Terry Davis was able to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Estell, according to the D.A.

