ETX kidnapping, burglary suspect on run for 6 years taken into custody

An East Texas kidnapping and burglary suspect who has been on the run for six years has been apprehended in south Texas.

Back in 2011, Eric Alonzo Zaldivar-Orona was indicted for one count of kidnapping and six counts of burglary of a habitation in Titus County, according to the Titus County Sheriff's Office.

Officials got information that Zaldivar-Orona was hiding near the Texas-Mexico border. He was taken into custody in McAllen, Texas and booked into the Titus County Jail this week.

The sheriff's office says the charges stemmed from a Nov. 1, 2011 incident.

At the time of his 2011 arrest, a TCSO investigator attempted to pull Zaldivar-Orona over. He refused to stop and officials became involved in a pursuit.

They later found multiple electronic devices from burglaries in the area. He was arrested and posted bond. He failed to appear for court proceedings and has remained at large.

Zaldivar-Orona has been arraigned by a magistrate in Titus County. He remains in the Titus County Jail on $800,000 bond.

