Longview police arrest man on multiple warrants, drug and gun charges

A wanted Longview man has been arrested on multiple warrants after a search warrant was issued at his apartment.

Michael Jermaine Robertson, 25, of Longview, was arrested after police entered an apartment in the 100 block of East Hawkins Parkway. Inside the apartment police discovered firearms, narcotics, and items used in the packaging and sale of narcotics.

Robertson of Longview ran from police and was captured nearby.

He was arrested on outstanding warrants including a violation of probation in Gregg County for possession of a controlled substance, and an outstanding warrant for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, along with other possession warrants, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He's also charged with evading arrest.

Robertson is now in the Gregg County Jail. His bonds total $108.500.

