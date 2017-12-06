DPS: Five teens injured in weekend wreck in Rusk County

From the Texas Department of Public Safety:

On December 02, 2017 at approximately 3:50 PM, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on SL-571 in Rusk County. Preliminary crash investigation shows that the driver of a 2012 Jeep Patriot, driven by a female juvenile, was traveling south on SL-571 while at the same time a 2005 Nissan Armada, driven by Floryan Mandoljano, 30, was traveling north on the same roadway. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Jeep swerved into the opposite lane, causing Mandoljano to take evasive action to the right but the vehicles collided. The Nissan was spun counter-clockwise and began to roll to its right, coming to rest on the shoulder of the roadway. The Jeep spun counter-clockwise and came to rest in the southbound lane facing west.

Mandoljano was transported to ETMC-Henderson along with his passenger Alfredo Guel, 42.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to Christus Mother Francis Hospital-Tyler.

Four other juveniles in the jeep were transported to ETMC-Henderson while a fifth was transported to ETMC-Tyler.

As information becomes available and is verified, it will be released. This is a preliminary report only. The investigation is ongoing.