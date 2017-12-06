Traffic Alert: Part of Hwy 271S in Pittsburg closed due to downed lines

Traffic Alert: Part of Hwy 271S in Pittsburg closed due to downe - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
PITTSBURG, TX (KLTV) -

Pittsburg Police report that part of US Highway 271S is shut down at this time.

Due to some downed power lines, Hwy 271S is shut down at the city limits of Pittsburg.

Police are advising travelers to seek alternative routes and avoid the area.

Crews are currently working to restore service.

