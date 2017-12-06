Upcoming duty canceled for some Cherokee County jurors - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Upcoming duty canceled for some Cherokee County jurors

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
RUSK, TX (KLTV) -

Some upcoming potential jurors have been let off the hook this go 'round.

According to Cherokee County, an upcoming jury duty date has been canceled. Leslie Lankford, the court coordinator for the 2nd District Court in Cherokee County, says that jury selection scheduled for December 18 has been canceled. 

There is no word on any other dates, so those remain as scheduled.

