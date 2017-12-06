Smith County man sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter

A Smith County man arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, for the death of his friend, has been sentenced to probation.

Ronnie Rodgers, 29, of Rusk, was granted probation by a jury in the 114th District Court of Smith County for Intoxication Manslaughter today.

According to his lawyer, Erick Platten, Rodgers pleaded guilty to a jury on what is known as a slow plea.

The intoxication manslaughter charge stemmed from a May 29, 2016, wreck. According to Platten, Robert Wilson, who was Rodgers best friend, died shortly after the accident.

Rodgers turned himself into authorities for the charge on July 20, 2016. He was released the same day on a $120,000 bond.

