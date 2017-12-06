Tyler Salvation Army only at 27% of Christmas fundraising goal

The Salvation Army:

The Smith County community has worked together this Christmas season to give back to those in need in their area. Due to the community's generous hearts, The Salvation Army has been able to raise 27 percent of this year’s goal, however, we still have a long way to go and time is running out. Our goal for this season is $375,000 which provides food, clothes, shelter, and hope to those in need right here in Smith County.



Last year, The Salvation Army served 233,665 meals, gave away 3,976 bags of groceries, provided 1,900 vouchers for clothing and furniture and offered 3,541 people counseling and case management to assist them in navigating possible solutions to their individual situations. The Salvation Army also provided an after-school program for 35 students daily, which offered tutoring, music lessons and social interaction with other students, encouraging the children daily. During the 2016 Christmas holidays, The Salvation Army assisted 3,976 people, gave 13,182 gifts and 1,088 Christmas food boxes to families in need. This is just a snapshot of what the money you donate to The Salvation Army does for those in need of hope.



Currently, there are 124 people residing in our facility, including mothers, fathers, and children who are looking for assistance in a time of need. Our $375,000 goal is not just a hope, it is a must. We must raise this amount of money in order to meet the needs of the Tyler community.



Donations can be given at any Red Kettle, online at [www.salvationarmytyler.org]www.salvationarmytyler.org or by texting JINGLE to 41444. The Salvation Army in Tyler has complete faith in this community to reach into its pockets and give generously. We have 16 days to show the needy in Tyler they have not been forgotten this Christmas season.