'Grinch' caught on camera stealing Christmas yard decorations

An unusual theft has the Tyler Police Department searching for a snowman kidnapper.

Monday, an inflatable Santa-snowman Christmas decoration was stolen from Christian Mederos’s front yard. The decoration has an estimated value of $90.

Mederos says his home surveillance cameras caught the thief in the act.

"We never thought we'd ever use them to be honest,” said Mederos.

Mederos and his family decorated their yard on Friday, so the stolen inflatable was only three days old. He filed a police report with the Tyler Police Department, and according to police, at least two other inflatable or Christmas yard decorations have been stolen from homes this week alone.

"Overall, I just thought it was the Grinch who stole Christmas, just coming and stealing all our Christmas decorations,” said Mederos.

Mederos says he will gladly take the Santa-snowman back, no questions asked.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video, you're asked to contact the Tyler Police Department.

