Baby’s injury leads to arrest of Flint man, Jacksonville woman for meth exposure

Peyton Raymond, left, and Haley Reed were arrested after a child tested positive for exposure to drugs. (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)

Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Flint man and Jacksonville woman after their child tested positive for exposure to meth and marijuana.

The investigation began after the baby suffered a head injury after falling off a bed and onto a concrete floor while his father was taking care of him.

Payton Joseph Raymond, 23, and Haley Reed, 19, are each charged with state-jail felony endangering a child. They are each being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, the investigation began on Nov. 17 at a Tyler hospital in reference to an injury to a child. The deputy reported that Reed had brought a 9-month-old baby to the hospital. The baby had a depressed skull fracture. A doctor said it could have happened from a simple fall and treated a released the baby.

Reed told a deputy that she had dropped the baby off with his father, Raymond, on Nov. 12. She said she picked him up on Nov. 17. She said Raymond told her the baby fell so she took him to the hospital.

Deputies interviewed the parents on Nov. 21. Raymond admitted that he was sleeping with the baby and realized the baby needed a diaper change. He said as he reached for a diaper bag, the baby fell off the bed and onto a concrete floor.

Raymond admitted he lied to CPS because he did not want to get in any trouble. He also admitted his drug test would show marijuana and cocaine in his system.

Reed appeared to be under the influence of drugs during her interview, according to the affidavit.

Raymond signed a form allowing for the baby to be tested for drugs, according to the affidavit.

On Nov. 29, the detective received the test results, which showed the baby tested positive for meth.

The sheriff’s office obtained a warrant to arrest Raymond and Reed on Nov. 30. Raymond was arrested Monday and Reed was arrested Tuesday.

