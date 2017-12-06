Crews responding to fire at tire shop on HWY 155 S

A fire at an East Texas tire shop is now under control.

This afternoon, various crews, including Noonday, Flint and Bullard fire responded to the scene of a fire at a tire shop on Highway 155 south.

According to Smith County communication’s, the fire is reported at the 21100 block of Highway 155 south at the Martinez new and used tires shop.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as information becomes available.

