Longview man pleads guilty to capital murder, sentenced

A Longview man has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced for capital murder.

Jaylon Jones has been sentenced to life in prison for his roll in the death of Traderrion Crowder, 24, of Pittsburg, and Keelean Walker, 22, of Longview who were killed during the commission of a robbery. A third victim was taken to the hospital.

In June of 2015, PPD Officers investigated a murder that occurred within the City limits of Pittsburg.

Just after midnight, police responded to a "shots fired" call in the 400 block of north Greer Boulevard in Pittsburg. Neighbors were visibly shaken by the shooting that took place within yards of them. Three people were shot, and two of them died.

A neighbor's call directed police to the home. Investigators were in and out of the crime scene numerous times collecting evidence. After an initial investigation, it was deemed a double homicide.

Pittsburg police issued a warrant and Jones was arrested and charged on June 12.

Jones pleaded guilty this morning in a Camp County courtroom and received his life sentence. Jones will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

