Wednesday's Weather: A few more showers. Still chilly with afternoon highs only in the lower 50s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas. More light rain falling around the area this morning, so grab that umbrella again. Through the late morning and into the midday hours, the rain will slowly move south, but some places in Deep East Texas won't see the rain end until this evening. Chilly again today but not as breezy. Temperatures this afternoon will only reach the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy and cold tonight. Protect those plants and pets as some places will see temperatures drop to near freezing by Thursday morning. Tomorrow, a few breaks in the clouds by afternoon, but still chilly with highs reaching the lower to mid 50s. A hard freeze is expected Friday morning with low temperatures in the 20s. Mostly sunny by Friday afternoon and still cool with high temperatures still in the lower 50s. More sunshine for the weekend ahead and a very slight warm up. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 50s and are back in the lower 60s by Sunday afternoon.

