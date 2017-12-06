Set to meet for the 81st time, rivals Longview and Lufkin respect each other

Dez Bryant and Jovorskie Lane of Lufkin in addition to Malcolm Kelly and Trent Williams of Longview are just a few of the big names to participate in the rivalry over the years before going onto to play in college and the NFL.

In fact in 2004, Lane, Kelly, and Williams were on the field when the Lobos and Panthers squared off at SFA's Homer Bryce Stadium in the regional

semifinals in front of over 27,000 fans.

13 years later, a new crop of athletes are set to play in the biggest game of their life as the rivals will collide on Saturday in Nacogoches in the Class 6A Division II state quarterfinals.



Overall, this is the 81st meeting between the storied programs and 10th time they will go at it in the playoffs. Most recently, Longview took down Lufkin

in the opening round of the postseason in 2014 and 2015. Now despite winning seven of nine over the Panthers, the Lobos only lead the all-time series by two games.



So respect is the word that is used when describing the rivalry.



Self-respect and bragging rights are no doubt on the line in this one. Head coach John King and company began their 2017 campaign with a 35 to 16 victory over Lufkin, but they know a much improved Panther team will take the field on Saturday afternoon. How about this. Both clubs knocked off undefeated programs last week to get to this point.

