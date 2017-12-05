ESPN Report: East Texan Chad Morris leading candidate to take over at Arkansas

Report: Morris is the top candidate to take over at Arkansas..

An East Texan could soon be in charge of the Arkansas football program. According to ESPN, Edgewood native and current SMU head coach Chad Morris is the top candidate to take over the Razorbacks.

Morris has compiled a 14 and 22 record in three seasons with the Mustangs, but has gone 7 and 5 so far this year. SMU, who will play in the DXL Frisco Bowl on December 20th, is in the postseason for the first time since 2012.

Here is the big question. If Morris leaves, will Gilmer native Jeff Traylor become the man in charge? Traylor, a three-time state championship coach with the Buckeyes and former Longhorns assistant, joined forces with Morris this offseason as the Mustangs associate head coach.

