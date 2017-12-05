East Texans gather to mourn lost friend

Tonight, East Texans did what they could to start coming to terms with the loss of a friend. Brandon Harward had been missing since October. His family and friends just learned he was the man found dead in a creek, near Shiloh Road in Tyler. We were there tonight as they shared their grief at a vigil held for Brandon. They share their love for him with you at 10.

We have new information about a carjacking suspect who escaped police custody at an East Texas hospital. The full details tonight at 10 in a new report.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is tracking the cooler temperatures making visit to East Texas. He'll let you know how long you can expect them to stick around. The new forecast at 10.

