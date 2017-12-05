Candlelight vigil held in memory of Brandon Harward

Tyler Police identified the body found Friday in a creek as Brandon Harward, 32, of Tyler. Harward was reported missing on Oct. 23, 2017.

Harward's mother, Celeste Robison, described her son as a kind and considerate man. She said he struggled from severe anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and Asperger's syndrome.

Robison said she believes her son's conditions were triggered because of a change in his routine. Harward moved to Tyler a few months ago and was let go from his job.

"When that routine is interrupted, then it's complicated. He starts to break down [and] things become confusing; small decisions become very difficult and they become panicked," she said.

But Robison said she was unaware of how severe her son's conditions were because of HIPAA laws.

"He had a breakdown five years ago and [wasn't] able to make sense to sign a waiver for his parents to know about his condition," she said.

Robison discovered what her son was really dealing with after searching through some of his things. She said his personal journals outlined just how much he was struggling.

"Reading those journals I found out a world I didn't even know existed for him, and that is heart-wrenching for a mother not to be able to help," she said.

Harward's family held a vigil Tuesday night to bring all of his loved ones together to honor his memory and thank those who helped search for him. Robison said this was a chance for her to get some closure, but also to show Brandon just how much he meant to people .

"For me, as his mother, it's a chance, a final chance to show him how much his life did matter," she said.

Related Stories:

Tyler Police searching for missing man with disability

Search continues for Tyler man missing since October 23

Body of person found in Tyler creek identified

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.