Officials investigating cause of fire at manufacturing company in Longview

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire in a manufacturing building in Longview.

According to authorities, the fire department responded to a 4:30 p.m. report of a fire at the Crosby Group-Lebus Manufacturing in the 900 block of Fisher Road.

Officials say that plastic tarp caught on fire and spread up into a second-floor storage area of the building.

It is unknown was caused the fire, but authorities say no one was injured.

