Hopkins County cattle seizure tops 200 head

Cattle continue to be taken off a property in Hopkins County. The owner of the cattle, George Bergin, has been charged with animal cruelty and is being held in the Hopkins County Jail while hundreds of cattle are being removed from his property.

The sheriff’s department has now moved over 200 cattle. This came after receiving many complaints about what appeared to be undernourished cattle pushing through fences to get to grass they could eat. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department also says property the cattle were being kept on was nearly devoid of anything nourishing, and the owner wasn’t feeding them enough.

After a month long investigation the cattle are being seized. They expect it will be several more days before all the cattle are removed.

