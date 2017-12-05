Palestine PD issues all-clear in Walmart bomb threat

The Palestine Police department has given the all clear after no bomb, or device was found at Walmart located on the south loop.

According to the Palestine-Herald-Press, employees and customers were allowed back inside the building shortly after 4:30 p.m. .

According to Lieutenant Justin Willoughby, police received a call at about 3:30 p.m. in regards to the threat.

This is the second bomb threat police have recently responded to. The previous threat was at a another location.

