Palestine PD issues all-clear in Walmart bomb threat

Dez Bryant and Jovorskie Lane of Lufkin in addition to Malcolm Kelly and Trent Williams of Longview are just a few of the big names to participate in the rivalry over the years before going onto to play in college and the NFL.More >>
An East Texan could soon be in charge of the Arkansas football program. According to ESPN, Edgewood native and current SMU head coach Chad Morris is the top candidate to take over the Razorbacks.More >>
Robison said she was unaware of how severe her son's conditions were because of HIPAA laws.More >>
According to family, he was taken to ETMC and is stable.More >>
Multiple Tyler residents reported seeing a man in handcuffs, fleeing police on Thursday.More >>
