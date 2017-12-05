GoFundMe set up for Brandon Harward - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

GoFundMe set up for Brandon Harward

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

The family members of 32-year-old Brandon Harward who went missing in October are raising money for a memorial and to transport him back to Utah.

Brandon Harward went missing on Oct. 23, his 32nd birthday. 

If you would like to donate to Brandon Harward's Memorial Fund, please visit this link.

