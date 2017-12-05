Body of person found in Tyler creek identified

Tyler Police have identified the body that was found Friday in a creek.

The identity of the person found dead is Brandon Harward, 32, of Tyler. Harward was reported missing on Oct. 23, 2017.

Preliminary autopsy results have indicated no signs of foul play.

On Friday, Dec. 1, at 4:44 p.m., Tyler Police received a call that a deceased body was found in a drainage area in the area of Shiloh Road and Shiloh Village Drive. Investigators were called to the scene to recover the body and process the scene.

