East Texas woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of meth

According to the Upshur County District Attorney's office, a Gilmer woman has been sentenced for possession of a controlled substance.



The DA says that on December 4, Kristal Lynne Bragg, 43, pleaded guilty to the second degree felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance. The substance was methamphetamine, officials say, four grams or more but less than 200 grams.

The court sentenced Bragg to 20 years in prison. The DA says that as a condition of the plea, Bragg waived her right to appeal.



According to judicial records, Bragg was booked into the jail on June 21, 2017, on this offense. Her bond was set at $35,000. She was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on that date.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.