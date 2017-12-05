Smith County responding to one-vehicle wreck in Hideaway - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Smith County responding to one-vehicle wreck in Hideaway

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Smith County is currently responding to a one-vehicle wreck inside Hideaway.

According to Sgt. Darrell Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the wreck occurred in the 1600 block of Leisure Lane.

Injuries are reported. 

Details are limited at this time. KLTV will continue to update you as we learn more.

