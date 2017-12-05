Man pleads guilty to Upshur County robbery, jury selected for sentencing

Jury selection is pending for an Irving man who pleaded guilty to an Upshur County robbery.

On Dec. 4, Gerald Michaul Hiam, 30, of Irving entered a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated robbery. Hiam chose to have a punishment trial.

That trial is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 115th Judicial District Court, according to Upshur County District Attorney's Office.

Billy W. Byrd and First Assistant and Sarah Lyn Cooper are set to represent the State. Longview attorney Scott Novy will represent Hiam and Judge Lauren Parish will preside over the hearing.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.