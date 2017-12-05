Kilgore man waives jury trial in murder case

A Kilgore man has chosen to waive his rights to a trial by jury for a charge of murder.

Xavier Mumphrey, 19, of Kilgore is one of four defendants charged for the March 2017 murder case of 29-year-old Kendrick Lemichel Jackson, of Pittsburg.

According to a press release from Upshur County, the court will proceed further with Mumphrey’s case in January 2018.

Mumphrey’s co-defendant, Decorian Quantez Robbins, 19, of Avinger is scheduled for jury selection on January 8, 2018, according to Upshur County.

Both men were arrested, in April 2017, after Jackson was found dead by police near the Lafayette Community.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.