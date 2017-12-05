Gilmer man gets 9 years for trying to meet boy for sex

A Gilmer man has accepted a nine-year prison sentence in connection to a charge that he tried to meet up with a boy for sex.

Johnny K. Houston, Jr., 49, pleaded guilty to online solicitation of a minor in Judge Alfonso Charles’ courtroom on Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Houston communicated in a sexually explicit manner with an undercover agent, posing as a male 15-year-old child. Houston solicited the "male child" to meet for purposes of engaging in sexual activity. Documents show Houston was arrested during an undercover operation. The defendant set up a predetermined meeting location in Longview and was arrested upon arrival.

The affidavit states that during an interview, Houston admitted to traveling to the predetermined meeting location for purposes of engaging in sexual activity.

