Tyler woman gets 4 years deferred adjudication for role in staged holdup

A Tyler woman who acted as a victim in a staged robbery has accepted a deferred adjudication sentence in exchange for pleading guilty on Tuesday.

Court records show Jamie Michelle Hardy, 34, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom. Her deferred adjudication will last four years.

Hardy, who said she was robbed at knifepoint by Chad Allen Boening in Cumberland Park Shopping Center, was actually a co-conspirator with Boening, 35, of Tyler.

Police say Boening and Hardy planned the robbery and set up the male victim, whom Hardy met online, to rob him.

According to police, at 2:10 p.m on March 12, Hardy and the man she met online were in the parking lot in front of FD's Grillhouse, located on 8934 South Broadway, when a man brought out a large knife.

Boening, 35, stuck the knife up to Hardy, and stated "do you want to see her die?"

Two witnesses, Chase and Terry Nick, were sitting in their vehicle when they observed the assault in progress and exited to assist the victims.

According to Tyler PD, both Chase and Terry displayed handguns to the suspect, ordering him to drop the knife and get on the ground.

Boening pleaded guilty in August and accepted a 15-year prison sentence.

