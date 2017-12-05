Multiple crews on scene of structure fire in Smith County - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Multiple fire crews are responding to the scene of a structure fire in Smith County.

According to the Smith County emergency service district, Jackson Heights, Winona, Chapel Hill and Red Springs are responding to a fire at a residence on the 17000 block of FM 2767.

At this time, reports of injuries are unknown.

