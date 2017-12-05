RAW: Tyler police release video of credit union robbery

Tyler Police Department is releasing video of a robbery at a credit union in an effort to catch a criminal.

Tuesday, the department released video of a Dec. 1 robbery at Altra Federal Credit Union in the 3800 block of Highway 64 West.

Police say a white male, "described to be in his late 50s, gray hair, lazy eye, wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and cap," approached the teller and demanded she put money in a bag. He also displayed a handgun.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

To provide information on the case, contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

