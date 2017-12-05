Eustace woman arrested for possession of meth in Henderson County

A woman was arrested in Henderson County early this morning after deputies discovered she had methamphetamine inside her vehicle.

Sarah Jo Donaldson, 45, of Eustace, was arrested outside of a game room near County Road 2830 and State Highway 198 around 3:45 a.m.

Deputies detected the odor of burning marijuana coming from inside her vehicle.

A search of the vehicle yielded a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana along with paraphernalia commonly used to smoke the substances.

Donaldson was transported to the Henderson County Detention Center and booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 < 1 gram. She remains in custody with bond set at $8,500.00.

