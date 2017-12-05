Man removed from Gregg County Courthouse, unable to climb down from scaffold

A man had to be brought down from the Gregg County Courthouse this morning after suffering a medical condition preventing him from getting down.

According to the Longview Fire Department, around 9 a.m. at the Gregg County Courthouse in downtown Longview received a 911 call about a man unable to climb down from a scaffolding.

Longview fire responded and after making contact with the worker determined the man needed assistance getting down.

A high angle rescue team was called in. Using ropes and a rescue basket they were able to lower the man about 40 feet to the ground by sliding him down a ladder.

Longview fire says the rescue was successful thanks to extensive training. The 24-year-old worker was taken to a hospital for observation.

