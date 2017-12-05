ETX man arrested for arson after setting home on fire

A Eustace man has been arrested and charged with arson with intent to damage habitat.

Jesse Randal Roberts, 23, was arrested on Dec. 4 and charged with first-degree felony charge.

Roberts is accused of setting fire to a residence in the 100 block of Bonsal Street on Saturday, Dec. 2. After an investigation, it was determined the fire was intentionally set.

According to Henderson County Fire Marshal, an arrest warrant was obtained for Roberts

He was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Monday. His bond has been set at $25,000.

