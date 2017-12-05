UPDATE: One of two suspects arrested for robbing victims at gunpoint, stealing marijuana

Tyler Police:

On December 4, 2017 the Tyler Police Department and the US Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Devonte Black at 1600 Rice Road, Tyler, Texas. He was arrested for an aggravated robbery warrant out of the Tyler Police Department.

When officers arrested him, he was also found to be in possession of marijuana. He was transported to the Smith County Jail where he booked on the aggravated robbery warrant and the on sight Possession of Marijuana charges.

We are still looking for Dikembi Spencer. He is wanted by the Tyler Police Department for Aggravated Robbery.

If you have information on the location of Dikembi Spencer please call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or you can also call the US Marshals Service at 903-590-1370. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF(2833). If you call Crimestoppers your information leads to the arrest of this or any felony fugitive, you could receive a reward of up to $1000.00.

Tyler police are searching for the two men who they say robbed victims at gunpoint and stole marijuana.

Devonte Antoinne Black, 23, and Dikembi Spencer, 19, are both wanted men in Tyler.

According to police, on Nov. 14 between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m. an aggravated robbery occurred at the Fox Run Apartments, located in the 2600 block of SSE Loop 323 in Tyler.

Black and Spencer both allegedly robbed the victims at gunpoint and stole one pound of marijuana and a firearm.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or

Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

