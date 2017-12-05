Tuesday's Weather: Rain ending by afternoon. Mostly cloudy, blustery and cool. Temperatures in the 50s all day

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Grab those umbrellas as showers continue to develop along the cold front. The front is currently about halfway through East Texas. That means very mild temperatures this morning in Deep East Texas, but temperatures dropping into the lower 50s north of I-20. The rain will continue through midday and begin to taper off by afternoon. Temperatures will stay steady in the 50s all day with blustery north winds gusting to 25 mph. Another Lake Wind Advisory is in effect. Clouds stick around through the evening and overnight temperatures drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Another chance for showers tomorrow, especially south of I-20. Tomorrow will once again be cool with temperatures topping out in the mid 50s by afternoon. Rain chances end for all of East Texas late Wednesday and clouds begin to clear Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s through the rest of the work week. A slight warming trend is expected this weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures back in the 60s by Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.