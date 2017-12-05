New Diana embracing underdog role en route to most successful season since 1972

Most eyes this week are on Longview and Lufkin as the two rivals will meet on Saturday at SFA in the Class 6A Division II regional final. I'll have plenty

on that matchup in the days to come, don't worry. But, an East Texas program at the at the Class 3A Division II level is turning some heads.



New Diana has reached the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1972, and the Eagles are no doubt the Cinderella story of the region.

Just two seasons ago, New Diana didn't win a single game. Now, the program under the direction of second year head coach Robbie Coplin can't lose. Case in point. Down six with under 20 seconds to go last week in the regional semifinals against Jacksboro, quarterback Jackson Sampson connected with TJ Rogers for the game winning touchdown.



What is even more nuts are the numbers the Eagles have put up on offense through this incredible run to the regional final. Sampson leads all of East Texas with over 4,600 passing yards and is second in the nation with 61 touchdown passes. Rogers meanwhile is 12th in the country with 22 TD catches.



Having made a name for themselves both locally and nationally, the Eagles have a chance to shock the state another time on Friday night if they can somehow knock off undefeated and defending 3A Division II champion Gunter.

