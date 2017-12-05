New Diana embracing underdog role en route to most successful season since 1972

Most eyes this week are on Longview and Lufkin as the two rivals will meet on Saturday at SFA in the Class 6A Division II regional final. I'll have plenty on that matchup in the days to come, don't worry. But, an East Texas program at the at the Class 3A Division II level is turning some heads. New Diana has reached the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1972, and the Eagles are no doubt the Cinderella story of the region.More >>
The San Augustine Wolves have been rolling through opponents all season and are looking to claim the school's second state championship.More >>
A ticket to the State Quarterfinal match up between Lufkin and Longview is a hot commodity.More >>
