Woman struck by car in Tyler did not see oncoming vehicle, police say

Tyler police responded to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday night.

At 9:24 p.m., police report receiving a call regarding a pedestrian crash. The location is 811 SSE Loop 323 at Old Henderson Highway.



Detective Andy Erbaugh said that according to the officer at the scene, the pedestrian stepped off the curb into the roadway, and into the path of on oncoming car. She told the officer that she didn't see the car when she stepped out. She is alert, Erbaugh said. She may be taken to the hospital to be checked out after the scene is cleared.

No one has been cited for the crash.



No further information is available at this time, but stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.